Roberta Jean Morris Jan. 6, 1927- Nov. 8, 2019 Roberta Jean Morris (Bertie), passed peacefully on November 8, 2019 at the age of 92. Bertie was born in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 1927. Following her marriage in 1948 she moved to Annapolis, Maryland. and then to Ocean City, Maryland, before settling in Venice in 1988. She was a caring and compassionate person with a huge heart and a big smile and a playful attitude. She was an active supporter of Ducks Unlimited and a collector of waterfowl art. She loved the beach and sunsets. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Hill Morris (Tubby), her brother, William McCall, and sisters, Olivia Wilson and Betty McCall. She is survived by her son, Robert Hill Morris, Jr., his wife, Cynthia J. Morris, three grandchildren, Sara McCall Partlow of Seattle, Wa., Victoria Taylor Haberkorn, and Weston Hill Morris of Tracys Landing Md.; and two great grandchildren, Gradin Morris Haberkorn (2) and Nora Laurel Partlow (4 months).
Plans are being made through Eternal Reefs to join her husband in the Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Florida. 34328.