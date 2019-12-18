|
Helen 'Sally' Thompson, 84 years old, of Punta Gorda, passed away December 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Cape Coral. Sally was born in Castlewood South Dakota on November 30th 1935. She attended Estelline High School and some college. In 1958 she enlisted in US Army where she was a bookkeeper and met the love of her life Don.
Sally was a strong woman, raising 3 children by herself and after her husband's death in 1967. Working as a bookkeeper with Punta Gorda HUD and later as Director. She attended all her children's sporting events never missing any game. This continued with her grandchildren as well, traveling the mid-west watching her grandson play college baseball. She was their biggest cheerleader.
She was the loving mother of Pamela Tognarine(Bob), Steven Thompson and Timothy Thompson. Grandchildren Kelli Thompson (Jermaine), Kiley Thompson(Bri), Tyler Tognarine(Gabi) and Trevor Tognarine. Great grandchildren Jordin, Jaliyah, Jazzy and Jermaine Jr.
She be dearly missed and loved by her family.
There will be a 'Celebration of Life' Memorial service on Thursday December 19th, starting at 7 PM at Kays-Ponger-Uselton Funeral Home in Punta Gorda Florida. Make donations to in her name.
