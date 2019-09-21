|
Rosemary T. Vauzanges, 85, of Venice passed away September 17, 2019. She was born October 26, 1933 in New York to the late George and Gertrude Train.
Rosemary worked in marketing for many years in the publishing industry. She was involved in local politics and served as past secretary of the Venice Taxpayer's League, the Venice Neighborhood Coalition, Venice Tax Watch as well as the Colonial Dames of America. She took a great interest in preserving the beauty of Venice. Rosemary will be remembered as a strong and independent woman as well as a kind and loving mother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her son, George Vauzanges of Jacksonville, Fl, and a daughter, Claire Vauzanges of Venice.
She is preceded in death by parents, her husband, John, one son Daniel and a sister, Susan Train.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.