Rubye Rae Methven (nee Kephart), age 96, long-time resident of Venice, Florida, died peacefully March 30, 2020, at home with her daughter Karen, by her side. She was born November 1, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Rae was a graduate of Prospect Park High School, Prospect Park Pa., Class of 1941. She attended the University of Alabama. She married James Methven on June 7, 1947 and celebrated 63 years of marriage at the time of his passing.
She was a long-time devoted member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and worked at Divine Design thrift shop until its closing. She was also a member of the Venice Elks Ladies Auxilary, Friends of Venice Library, and Senior Friendship Center.
Loving mother of James N Methven III (Sandra) of Wayne, Pa.; Karen Methven Kissane (Ted) of Venice, Fla.,
and St. Albans Bay, Vt. Also survived by grandchildren, Carrie Methven of Wayne, Pa.; Christopher Methven (Julie) of Chester Springs, Pa; Lynsey Kissane of Toronto, Canada; Courtney Kissane of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and great-grandchildren, Kelsey Methven and Connor Methven. Mrs. Methven was predeceased by her husband
James N. Methven, Jr. and predeceased by her parents Klare and Effie Kephart.
Internment will be private. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be arranged St. Mark's Episcopal at a later date.