Sara Jane Schneider, 78, with a loving family by her side, passed away peacefully after a brief illness in Venice, Fla., on July 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Dr. John Warren Rogers and Geraldine Lambert Rogers.



Sara, better known as Sally, was a true Navy brat. Born in the South, she was educated by the Quakers and lived across the country while her physician-trained father served as rear admiral in the Pacific Theater and then as Administrator at various naval hospitals after WWII. After moving to the Capital Region and attending Mildred Elley Secretarial School, Sally started her family with her first husband Philip. It is known, too, Sally was a blonde beauty with an effervescent smile who could stop traffic while driving in her convertible, or just pushing a baby carriage down Central Avenue in those early years. Sally became a popular server and cocktail waitress at the Petit Paris, Golden Fox and Best Western Restaurants. She also worked for many years at Friendly Home Parties and the law firms of Carter Conboy and Roemer &, Featherstonhaugh before her relocation to Florida in 1999 to proudly build a family home of her own. More recently, Sally could be found every day at Darrell's Restaurant on Route 41 in Venice managing daily operations and doing what she did best - growing her beloved son's restaurant, takeout and catering business into the family success it is today.



Sara is survived by her children, Darrell Stuart Hornberger (Lisa Velez) and Kimberly Ann Hornberger Malcolm; grandchildren, Shannon Bruso, Shane Hornberger (Christina Zwack) Zoe Rose Malcolm, Aaron and Alexis Hornberger, Gavin and Madison Hornberger and her great-grandchildren, Mina, Lillian and Brian (Jr) Baldwin, Shane Jr. and baby Christiana Hornberger. Sara is also survived by her first husband, Philip Hornberger, and she is predeceased by her daughter, Wendy Ann Hornberger (2017).



The family wishes to thank Dr. Patel and Dr. Taylor, along with the staff of Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital and Hospice for Sally's compassionate care and their kindness to the family. Funeral services will be private. Family will honor Sally's final wishes to have her ashes scattered near their homes in Venice, New York and the Smoky Mountains.



