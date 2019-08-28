|
|
Mrs. Sharon Slaton Bush of Venice, Florida, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, August 23, 2019, after battling lung cancer. She was 74.
Sherry was born on December 20, 1944, to Clifton and Virginia Slaton in Louisville, Kentucky. The first child of three, she attended Seneca High School where she met Bob Bush in 1960. Sherry and Bob wed in 2003 at the Little Chapel by the Sea in Captiva Island, Florida. Sherry was often heard saying "I dated the love of my life and was happy to reunite to spend the rest of my life with him." Sherry attended Vanderbilt University and went on to receive both her Masters and Doctorate degrees in English from the University of Louisville. Sherry taught in the Louisville public school system and the University of Louisville. Ultimately, she taught freshman through graduate level coursework in American Literature, Rhetoric and Writing as a Professor at Towson University for thirteen years. After retirement, Sherry's passion for teaching led her to provide free tutoring in reading and writing to school aged children in rural Kentucky. She also taught part time at Murray State University. Sherry volunteered over the years on several boards that oversee foster care. She served as a child advocate for the State of Kentucky for many years.
Sherry had a passion for art, music, teaching, her family, and her many friends. She was an epicurean who loved to share her recipes and new venues with her friends and family, including her dog Maggie. Sherry was very social and active every day of her life. In Venice, she participated in an active book club, mahjong club, Wine Time and many other weekly social events. She will be missed by many.
Sherry was always on the go, whether to a local art festival, to visit her grandchildren and out of town friends or onto her next destination, which included trips to France, Greece, Germany, Italy, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Hilton Head, and Seattle. To instill her love for travel to the next generation, she participated in an educational travel program with her grandchildren in Paris, France.
Sherry is survived by her husband Bob, her son, Michael Gibson and his wife Christina, and their two children, Parker (11) and Hudson (10): her daughter, Marit Rathgeb and her husband Michael and their two children, Annie (16) and Jack (14); her stepson Rob Bush and his wife Beth, and their three children, Robert "Bo"(16), Tyler "Ty" (14), and Walker (13): and her stepdaughter, Carey; as well as by her sister, Carol Slaton, and brother, Clifton Slaton and his wife Mary and Clifton's two children Trevor, his wife Maryam Syed, and Max;. Her father, Clifton Slaton; and her mother, Virginia Slaton, precede her in death.
A celebration of life will take place August, 30, 2019. Visitors are invited to come to Made in Italy restaurant at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida, 34238.