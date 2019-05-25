Sheila Kendall Hagan, of Venice, Florida, passed away on May 16, 2019, with dear friends by her side. As stated in 2 Corinthians 5, "For we know that when this earthly tent we live in is taken down (when we die and leave this earthly body), we will have a house in heaven, an eternal body made for us by God himself and not by human hands." She ran as fast as she could into the outstretched arms of the Lord.



Sheila was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, to Helen Glendenning (d) and Lewis B. McCabe (d). She was raised in the Washington, D.C., area and attended St. John's College in Annapolis. She is survived by two sisters, Susan Gillotti and Judy Conway. Sheila was deeply loved by her two sons, Timothy J. Hagan and Donald L. Hagan, and her three grandsons: Ryan B. Hagan, Tyler W. Hagan, and Samuel B. Hagan. She also has two daughters by marriage to her sons, Julie Hagan and Pamela J. Hagan.



Sheila was very active in her church, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, and had many circles of wonderful friends. Some of her favorite memories were working with RCIA and RESI and mentoring newcomers to the church. Sheila's passion was the Word, and she devotedly studied the Bible, the early fathers' writings, and canon. Sheila was also an exceptional artist, and her works are displayed in several countries. Examples of her creativity can be viewed at www.SheilaHagan.com.



Sheila married her soulmate Harold Brince Hagan on August 1, 1967. Those of you who knew them know they made quite a pair-they laughed, a lot. After Harold's retirement from the Fire Department in 1969, they promptly moved from Indiana to Florida. In 1973, they started Venice Flying Service, which ultimately grew well past even their expectations. Harold passed in 1987, and Sheila's spiritual desire grew in intensity.



Sheila's life story is told through the love of her family and friends. There are just too many people she'd like to hug one last time and acknowledge, but you all know who you are. And you know that she's fervently praying for you right now.



Sheila Hagan's services will be on May 31, 2019, at 10:00a.m. EST at the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church.



Sheila was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed. Read More Listen to Obituary