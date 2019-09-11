|
Shelia Fay Dick, 74, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Casey County, Kentucky, died on August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Scella Dick, and one brother, Darryl Dick. She is survived by one sister, Georgene (Keith) Hart; two brothers, Royis (Arlene) Dick and Jimmy (Doris) Dick, all of Russell Springs, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a special friend, Linda Newton.
Shelia was a retried hairdresser, she loved going out to eat with her friends, laughing, and having a good time. She loved to travel, cheer on the UK Wildcats, and play poker. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Shelia chose cremation. There will be a Celebration of her Life scheduled at a later date to be held in Venice, Florida.
In memory of Shelia, any donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.