Shirley Ann (Reinhardt) Wansaw
Shirley Ann Wansaw (Reinhardt), 86 years old of Venice, Fla., passed away at home surrounded by family on August 25, 2020.

Shirley was born in Cranford, N.J., and was the oldest of seven children. She grew up in Garwood, N.J., and later married the late Harry Wansaw in May of 1954. She spent most of her career as a secretary in the Bradford Central School District in upstate New York.

A breast cancer survivor, Shirley dedicated her life to giving back to others. In Venice, she volunteered at the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) as part of the Crisis Response Team, Auxillary Board and Co-Chair of Numerous Fundraising events, American Cancer Society, and was a member of the Beta Chi Chapter of the Phi Beta Psi Sorority. She was a talented seamstress and created custom handbag and apparel items, regularly recognized for her unique designs. In 2003, she opened a sewing store with her daughter and began teaching others the art of sewing.

Shirley was a devoted sister, mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Penny McIlwain, Hank Wansaw and Wendy (Michael) Fahl; her siblings Judith Funk, David (Florence) Reinhardt and Robin (Martha) Reinhardt, Antoinette Reinhardt, Robert McGee and her two granddaughters Brigette Fahl, Emma McIlwain and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Ella Reinhardt, her brothers, Richard and Kenneth (Lynn), her sister, Kathi McGee and brother-in-law, Russell Funk.

A memorial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery to be announced at a later date. The family asks that contributions in Shirley's remembrance be made to Tidewell Hospice, SPARCC or the American Cancer Society.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
