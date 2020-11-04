"It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Stanislawa Swistak "Stasia" age 66, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 26, 2020, due to a pre-existing condition. She was a loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Stasia was born on Jan. 25, 1954, in Poland. Albeit shy and gentle, she bravely traveled to this country to give her children a better life. She was the beloved mother of Robert Czarnecki, Sara Brenner and Bart Swistak. Cherished grandmother of Stella, William (Liam), Roman and her expected grandson due April 2021. Dear sister of Wanda, Barbara, Krystyna, Mania, Wawrek and Tadek. Many may have known her as working in partnership with her sister at Krystyna's Designs on Venice Ave. Stasia was a humble servant leader who wanted to help all those around her and put their needs above her own. She was known as a remarkable cook and baker who enjoyed preparing traditional fare for her family and friends - which we will pass down for generations.



A celebration of Stasia's life has been arranged at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store