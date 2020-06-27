Stephen Lewis Lingley
Lingley, Stephen

April 20, 1961-June 22, 2020

Stephen Lingley, 59, of Venice, Fla., passed away on June 22, 2020. Stephen will be lying in state from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on June 29, 2020, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S Nokomis Ave.

To follow CDC guidelines, please call the funeral home to reserve a time to pay respects 941-488-2291.

Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Lying in State
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Maria Ewing
June 25, 2020
My condolences to Stephen's family. I didn't know him well, but he was my neighbor and I also met him several times through my old job working with realtors. Such a nice man. So sorry for his family. He will be a great loss to the community. RIP Stephen.
Lucy Carlson
Acquaintance
