Lingley, Stephen
April 20, 1961-June 22, 2020
Stephen Lingley, 59, of Venice, Fla., passed away on June 22, 2020. Stephen will be lying in state from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on June 29, 2020, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 S Nokomis Ave.
To follow CDC guidelines, please call the funeral home to reserve a time to pay respects 941-488-2291.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.