|
|
Sue Sheilds Rosenberg, 83, of Venice, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born June 28, 1936 in Moore Haven, Fla. to the late Harry and Lois Green Shields. She married David Rosenberg on June 13, 1968. He preceded her in death August of 2017.
Sue was a retired editor for a Law review publication and a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Venice. She enjoyed the opera and going to the croquet club and was a supporter of the arts.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. March 13, 2020 at St Mark's Episcopal Church.
www.farleyfuneralhome.com