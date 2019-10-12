|
|
Susan Louise Mailman, age 87 passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida on Friday, September 6, 2019. Susan was born in Leominster, Ma. to Mr. & Mrs. Arnold Ellis on May 5th, 1932. She grew up in Clinton and met and married Talmage Tirrell. Together they lived in Hawaii and various countries in Europe during the 50,s and 60's while raising 4 children. They returned to the states and settled in Natick, Ma. During this time, Susan worked at The Villa Restaurant in Wayland as a waitress for many years and then onto Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in Natick where she retired from in 1992. During those years, she met and married Lyle Mailman. After retiring, they moved to Freedom, NH. and then to Venice, Florida. She loved her Venice community often calling it "paradise". Susan enjoyed many activities including tennis, walks on the beach, bicycling and meeting the girls for bingo. She dedicated many hours of volunteer work over a 9 year period for the Venice Health Park with her last work being in July of 2019.
Susan's husband Lyle passed away in December 2017. They were married for 31 years. She is preceded in death by her children's father Talmage Tirrell. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Gilbert of California, daughter Judy Tirrell of New Mexico, sons and their wives Robert & Michelle Tirrell, Paul & Tracey Tirrell and Scott & Wendy Tirrell of Massachusetts. She is also survived by many grandchildren, Selena, Christie, Michael, Bryana, Christopher, Mitchell, Vanessa, Matthew, Courtney, Brittney, Lacey & Jacob and one great granddaughter Ava. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Susan was ambitious and independent and will always be remembered for her zest for life, love of travel, love for her church and for being a dedicated grandmother.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Venice, with burial to be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Susan's memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Venice, Florida.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.