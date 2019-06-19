Susan M. Sullivan passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She is survived by Charles, her husband of 61 years, son Thomas of Seattle, daughter Mary Carol of Venice, FL, daughter Patricia (Sullivan) Schumacher (Dan) of Spokane, WA and son Brian (Sri) of Boston, MA, sister Martha Groppe of St. Louis, brother Michael of Edmond, OK and sister, Emily Dugo of Warminster, PA.



Susan was the first born of her parents, Wendolyn and Mary Krodel of Jasper, IN where she lived until graduating from High School. She received her B of S in Nursing degree from St. Louis University. She, with her family, have lived in St. Louis, Buffalo, NY, Doylestown, PA and retired in Venice, FL with her husband in 1994. She has worked as a hospital nurse, a private office nurse and as a school nurse. She enjoyed golf and her circle of friends. Most of all she enjoyed reading and could recall for you every Title, Author and character of every book she ever read.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral. Memorial contributions can be made to Tidewell Hospice and/or Epiphany Cathedral. Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.