Ted Bartlett (Edward Totterson Bartlett III), 81, of Venice, Fla., died at home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
A long-time resident of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Hiram, Ohio, Ted was born April 15, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Venice, Fla. for the past 13 years. Ted grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended Hawken School. He graduated Phillips Andover
Academy, received his BS from Cornell U. (1960), and his PhD in Philosophy from the University of WA, Seattle. He was a tenured professor at Cleveland State University for 30 years, specializing in biomedical ethics and brain death. He was an adjunct professor at CWRU School of Medicine and served on the Bio Ethics Committee. In addition, Ted & Molly were leaders in the certified organic food movement in Ohio, establishing Silver Creek Farm, an organic farm in Hiram, Ohio, creating Ohio's first community-supported
agriculture program and advocating for sustainable agriculture.
Ted is survived by his wife Molly Collins Bartlett, their children and grandchildren: father to Chip Bartlett (Dil), stepfather to Lisa Gibbon (Dan Wells), Christopher Gibbon (Michelle), Benjamin Gibbon (Elise Waits), and Katherine Kaminski (Jason). He was a loving grandfather to Akash, Rangana and Kavishka Bartlett (Santa Ana, Calif.); Sam Meyer (Venice, Fla.); Keegan and Kaila Crosby (Seattle, Wash.); Maggie, Georgia and Alice Gibbon (Arlington, Va.); and Kenna and Owen Kaminski (Longmont, Colo.). Ted is also survived by his twin sisters Cecilia Distad (Richard) and Betsy Saunders (Donald), both of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his
parents Edward T. Bartlett II and Florence Creech Bartlett.
Private burial at Lake View Cemetery (Cleveland, Ohio) this summer.
Our family thanks Tidewell Hospice of Venice for their generous support and assistance. In Ted's memory, we recommend donations to Tidewell Hospice (www.tidewellhospice.org) or to Hawken School (www.hawken.edu).