Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted (Edward Totterson Bartlett) Bartlett III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted (Edward Totterson Bartlett) Bartlett III Obituary
Ted Bartlett (Edward Totterson Bartlett III), 81, of Venice, Fla., died at home Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

A long-time resident of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and Hiram, Ohio, Ted was born April 15, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Venice, Fla. for the past 13 years. Ted grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and attended Hawken School. He graduated Phillips Andover

Academy, received his BS from Cornell U. (1960), and his PhD in Philosophy from the University of WA, Seattle. He was a tenured professor at Cleveland State University for 30 years, specializing in biomedical ethics and brain death. He was an adjunct professor at CWRU School of Medicine and served on the Bio Ethics Committee. In addition, Ted & Molly were leaders in the certified organic food movement in Ohio, establishing Silver Creek Farm, an organic farm in Hiram, Ohio, creating Ohio's first community-supported

agriculture program and advocating for sustainable agriculture.

Ted is survived by his wife Molly Collins Bartlett, their children and grandchildren: father to Chip Bartlett (Dil), stepfather to Lisa Gibbon (Dan Wells), Christopher Gibbon (Michelle), Benjamin Gibbon (Elise Waits), and Katherine Kaminski (Jason). He was a loving grandfather to Akash, Rangana and Kavishka Bartlett (Santa Ana, Calif.); Sam Meyer (Venice, Fla.); Keegan and Kaila Crosby (Seattle, Wash.); Maggie, Georgia and Alice Gibbon (Arlington, Va.); and Kenna and Owen Kaminski (Longmont, Colo.). Ted is also survived by his twin sisters Cecilia Distad (Richard) and Betsy Saunders (Donald), both of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his

parents Edward T. Bartlett II and Florence Creech Bartlett.

Private burial at Lake View Cemetery (Cleveland, Ohio) this summer.

Our family thanks Tidewell Hospice of Venice for their generous support and assistance. In Ted's memory, we recommend donations to Tidewell Hospice (www.tidewellhospice.org) or to Hawken School (www.hawken.edu).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -