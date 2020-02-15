|
Werrell, Terry
Mar. 5, 1936 - Feb. 13, 2020
Terry was born to Daniel & Vivian Sherman Werrell in Janesville, Wis. and graduated from JHS in 1955. He married his HS sweetheart Sandra Samuelson in 1957.
Terry turned down a full-ride scholarship to a liberal arts college to seek an engineering degree from GMIT in Flint, Mich. It was a 5 year work-study program which required a GM sponsor. Terry was the one student chosen out of 80 applicants by Fisher Body, Janesville, and he subsequently received his Industrial Engineering degree in 1961. In 1965, he was transferred to Ohio as Head Engineer to start up the GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio, where he was later promoted to Superintendent. In 1974 Terry left GM to help John DeLorean set up his fledgling new car company, seeking funding and a location to build his new car plant. DeLorean chose Belfast, No. Ireland.
Terry returned to the states and headed up a variety of manufacturing facilities, mainly for Sheller Globe Co. and Cambridge Industries. He ended his career as a "plant doctor" for Cambridge, scouting several troubled manufacturing companies for them, turning them around, retraining staff and repairing operations to make them viable and profitable again. During his career, Terry also served as President of the National Electroplated Plastics Society.
Terry and his wife retired to Venice Golf & Country Club in 2000 where he served in various capacities for the Master Assoc. from Lake Monitoring to Architectural Review and as the L-M Neighborhood Treasurer. He also headed a Friday gold group and served as Chairman of the Club's Emergency Management Committee. He also served for several years as Treas. Of Venice Musicale.
Besides Sandra, Terry leaves behind four children, Dan Werrell (Marilou) of Mason, Ohio; Diana Tremblay (Daniel) of Venice, Fla; Linda LaFalce (Brian) of Ada, Mich.; Pamela Werrell of Poinciana, Fla. He also had a foster daughter Tina Marie Bragg of Livonia, Mich. and a brother David Werrell (Ana of Presque, Wis., niece and nephews. He also had an "add-on" daughter, Debb Corll, of Jupiter Farms, Fla.
His grandchildren include Jason Werrell (Anna) of Hillsboro, Ore.; Christopher and Alexandra LaFalce of Ada, Mich.; Lisa Tremblay Clason (Robert) of Sterling Hts., Mich.; Lori Adams (Andy) of Conesville, Ohio: Melissa Tschaenn (Chas.) and four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, all of Brookville, Ind. One grandchild, Eric Tremblay, preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at Venice Golf and Country Club Tuesday 2/25/20 at 11 p.m.
The family asks that any memorial gifts be donations to Venice Musicale Scholarship Fund, the Children's Chorus of Venice Chorale, or the VGCC Foundation.