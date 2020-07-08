Theresa Jackovitz Bloomer, 90, passed away peacefully at 2:22 a.m. on July 3, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Whites Crossing, Pa., to Frank and Mary (Wodziak) Jackovitz. She married Lt. Edward J. Bloomer in 1950. He passed away after 55 years of marriage. They are reunited in Heaven.



Theresa was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was the absolute best Mom, Grandma and GiGi anyone could ask for. She was an avid cook, always making at least ten different types of Christmas cookies to share around the holidays. She had a passion for antiques, loved garage sales and had quite the collection of Beanie Babies. Her favorite pastimes were BINGO, playing Pitch, saying the rosary three times a day and cooking for her family - especially making her nut and poppy seed rolls. Traditions that the family will continue in her honor. She was lovingly called Grandma Theresa, Will Dicker and Grandma Beanie. She will be missed by all.



Theresa spent over 50 wonderful years in Towanda, Pa. She was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Parish in Towanda, Pa., and joined Epiphany Cathedral 15 years ago when she moved permanently to Venice, Fla.



Theresa is survived by her four children, Diane Allis (Carl) of Venice, Fla.; Edward Bloomer (Tracy) of Marietta, Ga.; Donna Vales (Keith) of Summerville, S.C.; and Patrick Bloomer of Venice ,Fla. She has eight proud grandchildren, Carl Allis, Ryan Allis, Kalee Vales Glavach (Matt), Keith Vales, Hayley Allis, Kraig Vales, Anna Bloomer Cummings (Chris) and Collin Bloomer and seven great-grandchildren who love their GiGi, Aubrey, Blake, and Brayden Glavach, and Amelia, Charlotte, Leo and Levi Cummings. Theresa's older brother, Frank Jackovitz still survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, George, Josephine, Anelia "Nellie", Florence, John, and Marie.



Rest in Peace. A Gravesite Memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store