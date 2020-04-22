Home

Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania


1933 - 2020
Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania Obituary
Theresa Leah (Burns) Kania, age 86 of Medina, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born in Waukegan, Ill. on Nov. 28, 1933, graduated high school from Libertyville, Ill., and attended the University of California-Fullerton. Theresa married her beloved husband of 67 years, Edwin Kania, on August 16, 1952.

Theresa adored gardening, art, and her homes on the Rocky River and the Venice, Fla., waterfront. She loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Theresa's life will be held at a later date.

