May Irish Eyes Smile Upon You.
Thomas J. Murphy always arrived with a meaningful smile and a compassionate heart, intent on making a positive difference. He was a strong man who always believed in tomorrow, and took care of everyone around him. He led a life of optimism and purpose, and faced the world with gratitude and humility.
Tom died on April 17, 2020, joining his cherished wife Lori, and loving sons Timothy, Patrick, and Thomas Murphy. Tom was born in Hartford, CT, June 18,1935, the son of Thomas and Margaret (O'Connor) Murphy. In 1954, Tom graduated from Hartford Weaver HS, and joined the U.S. Army. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Lori Murphy, and began a 38 year career in the Telecommunications Industry. He began as a telephone lineman for Western Electric Co., and retiring as a communications technology executive for Bell Communications Research in 1992. During his job tours, he received a BS Business Management from University of New Haven. Tom and Lori shared a remarkable 61 years of marriage and unconditional dedication to each other, their family, friends, and community. Living in Connecticut and New Jersey, they raised four outstanding children, before retiring to Venice, Fla. in 1993.
In the communities where Tom lived, he was an active member of planning and zoning boards, including the City of Venice Planning Commission, for which he served for 9 years. Tom was elected as President of the Waterford Master Owners Association for two terms.
Tom and Lori enjoyed their retirement years, managing a full business and social calendar, including Tuesday planning meetings, WMOA Board sessions, Wednesday neighborhood cocktail parties, Sunday brunches at
the Club, setback and trivia nights, Jersey shore summers with family, Maine, Vermont, and Montreal road trips, Cruises, family Christmases, or just sitting on a bench at the beach with his sweetheart enjoying the sunset.
Tom is survived by his sister, Bernadette Murphy, East Hartford, Conn.; daughter, Lori-Jean Murphy and Anthony Scarfo, Summit, N.J.; daughter-in-laws, Keri S. Murphy, Aldie, Va., and Vera Murphy Trayner and Andy Trayner, Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held.
Remembrances can be made to TidewellHospice.Org; or, Mailed to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL,
34238.