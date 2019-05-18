Ulla Lillian Arp, Kristiansen, Pelotte, 81, of Venice, Florida passed away at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.



She was born in Copenhagen, Denmark to Paul and Elise Larsen Arp.



She came to the United States in 1947 and lived in West Orange/ Roseland, area of New Jersey. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in Minnesota. After graduation, she met Arnold Kristiansen and the two were wed in 1954. She worked as a dental assistant. In 1988, she wed Lawrence Pelotte. She was fond of Bill, Wendy, Michelle, Renee and grandchildren.



She was proud to become a citizen of the United States. She enjoyed baking, telling stories of the war, travelling, visiting a pig farm in Denmark, knitting, crafts, watching sports, and reading. She looked forward to going to church and bible studies most recently at Fellowship Bible Church in Venice, Florida.



Ulla is survived by five children; Alan Kristiansen of Sussex, New Jersey, Paul Kristiansen of Venice, Florida, Irene Kristiansen Reinhardt married to Kevin Reinhardt of Denville, New Jersey, Tim Kristiansen and Tim Kristiansen and Sue Kristiansen of Venice, Florida of Venice, Florida, and Eric Kristiansen married to Susie Rotel of Pennsylvania; she also leaves cousin, Diana and Dave Smiloff of Smithtown, New York; brother-in-law, Harald Justnes of Caldwell, New Jersey and Sue Kristiansen Hansen and Howard Hansen of Baiting Hollow, New York; grandmother to George, Kevin, Nolan, Kyle, Joshua, Jessica, Jason, Michael, Kenny Christopher and Lindsey; great-grandmother, to Araeya, Lily, Jay, and Kinnley, as well as many nieces and nephews Ulla was preceded in death by her sister, Eva Ricca.



A Memorial Service is being held on May 19,2019 at 2 p.m.in the Fellowship Bible Church located on 4400 Zenith Road in Venice.



The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Tidewell Hospice.