Veronica C. Taborsky, known to those close to her as "Vera" or "GT," age 88, passed away on April 10, 2020 in Venice, Fla. She was born in Mattituck, N.Y. on January 13, 1932 to Frank and Katherine (nee Monczka) Adams. Veronica worked as an accountant for Mattituck Aviation in New York.
She moved to Venice, Fla. in 1992 and has since been an active member in the community. She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church, Venice Women's Sailing Squadron - "The Bitter Ends," and the Venice Area Garden Club. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Edward C. Taborsky in 1998. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Peter) Sepe of Sandy Hook, Conn.; daughter Barbara (Harry) Ludlow of Bridgehampton, New York; son Larry (Amy) Taborsky of Venice, Florida; and son Ned (Christina) Reif of Moehrendorf, Germany; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. There will be a
memorial service arranged for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at www.selby.org. To share a memory of Vera or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.