1/
Virginia Marvel Klang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia "Ginny" (nee Inman) Marvel Klang, 92, of Nokomis, Fla., passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at Bayshore Guest Home & Gardens, Nokomis, Fla. She was born August 22, 1928, in Indianapolis, Ind. to Amiel and Frances Inman. Ginny worked from the Bell Telephone Company in Indianapolis after graduating from Pike Township High School. She and her husband, Sam Marvel, and her son, Danny, moved to Naples, Fla., in 1958. She got a secretarial job at West Coast Heating & Cooling on Davis Road in Naples, Fla. Over the years she worked her way up to President of the company. She later moved to Delray Beach, Fla., and worked for SunTrust Bank. While in Delray Beach she met Eddie Klang. They married and moved to Eddie's home in Satellite Beach, Fla. They eventually moved to Northport, Fla. Ginny and Eddie were members of First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla. After Eddie died, Ginny lived alone for 10 years and then moved into Bayshore Guest House & Gardens ALF in Nokomis, Fla. She received excellent care there for five years before she passed.

Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 17 years, Eddie Klang.

Ginny is survived by her son: Daniel L. "Dan" Marvel (Sharon) of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandson: Daniel H. "Rocky" Marvel (Jamie) of Franklin, Tenn., great-grandson: Sebastian Marvel of Bloomington, Ind.; great-granddaughter Stephanie Marvel and great great-granddaughter Ridley Marvel of Louisville, Ky.; cousin: Janie Burris (Charlie) of Greenwood, Ind.; nieces: Patricia Ellison of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Debbie McCaslin of Lexington, Ky., Dolores McCaslin of Glendale, Ariz., & Connie Sue Reeves (Frank), of Fort Myers, Fla.

A Celebration of Life may be held at a future date at First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla. Entombment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Fla.

The family is thankful for your condolences and ask that contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla., or the charity of your choice in Ginny Klang's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Venice Gondolier Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved