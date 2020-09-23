Virginia "Ginny" (nee Inman) Marvel Klang, 92, of Nokomis, Fla., passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at Bayshore Guest Home & Gardens, Nokomis, Fla. She was born August 22, 1928, in Indianapolis, Ind. to Amiel and Frances Inman. Ginny worked from the Bell Telephone Company in Indianapolis after graduating from Pike Township High School. She and her husband, Sam Marvel, and her son, Danny, moved to Naples, Fla., in 1958. She got a secretarial job at West Coast Heating & Cooling on Davis Road in Naples, Fla. Over the years she worked her way up to President of the company. She later moved to Delray Beach, Fla., and worked for SunTrust Bank. While in Delray Beach she met Eddie Klang. They married and moved to Eddie's home in Satellite Beach, Fla. They eventually moved to Northport, Fla. Ginny and Eddie were members of First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla. After Eddie died, Ginny lived alone for 10 years and then moved into Bayshore Guest House & Gardens ALF in Nokomis, Fla. She received excellent care there for five years before she passed.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband of 17 years, Eddie Klang.
Ginny is survived by her son: Daniel L. "Dan" Marvel (Sharon) of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandson: Daniel H. "Rocky" Marvel (Jamie) of Franklin, Tenn., great-grandson: Sebastian Marvel of Bloomington, Ind.; great-granddaughter Stephanie Marvel and great great-granddaughter Ridley Marvel of Louisville, Ky.; cousin: Janie Burris (Charlie) of Greenwood, Ind.; nieces: Patricia Ellison of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Debbie McCaslin of Lexington, Ky., Dolores McCaslin of Glendale, Ariz., & Connie Sue Reeves (Frank), of Fort Myers, Fla.
A Celebration of Life may be held at a future date at First Baptist Church of Venice, Fla. Entombment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge, Fla.
The family is thankful for your condolences and ask that contributions be made to Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla., or the charity of your choice
in Ginny Klang's name.