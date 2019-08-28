|
Walter J. Septoski, Jr., 80, of Venice, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, with loved ones by his side.
Walt (Wally), who was born on November 16, 1938, was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 24 years, Barbara (Kopf), his brothers Edward and Jerome, and by his parents Dolores and Walter Septoski. He is survived by his brothers Paul (Patty) and Peter (Becky), his sister Marea (Jim), sister-in-law Cathy, his children: Ann, Mary, Ellen, Steve, Scott, and Scott Kopf, as well as grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He also leaves behind close friends Teri, Ron, and Rene.
Walt enjoyed golfing on a regular basis well into his 70's and could dance with the best of them. In his professional life, he excelled as a sales representative, most recently with AAA. He was originally from the Chicago area and moved to Florida in 1979.
Wally will be greatly missed. His memorial will be held at a future date. If desired, donations may be made in his honor to the .