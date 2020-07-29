Wayne Schuetz



February 21, 1945 - July 18, 2020



Wayne Dean Schuetz, aka "Indiana Wayne," 75, of Venice, Fla., passed away on July 18, 2020. Wayne was formerly from Valparaiso, Ind. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the memorial and celebration of life have yet to be scheduled. Wayne married Marilyn Ruhling on August 3, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2018, surrounded by their family in Venice, Fla.



After over forty years working as an engineer in the steel industry for National Steel and as a consultant for Mull Group, Inc., Wayne left with life-long friends when he retired. He didn't slow down after retirement. It was common to see Indiana Wayne riding his bike around the streets of Venice. With a larger than life personality, he was drawn to serve others by utilizing his exceptional talents and skills. He loved to serve his church, condo community, and his family and friends. The word "dedicated" does not do justice to the type of husband, father, and grandfather that Wayne was to his family. He will be greatly missed.



Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Schuetz and father Irving Schuetz. He leaves behind his mother, Doris Schuetz, brother, Alan Schuetz, and sister-in-law, Eileen Schuetz. Also, his daughter and son-in-law, Casey and Jeff Weitzel. Daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Gary Reinwald. His beloved grandchildren, Reagan, Andrew, Madison, and Lucy. Sister-in-law, Marcia Ruhling. Sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Mary and Jay Gilbert.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wayne's home church, Christ United Methodist Church, Venice, FL, which will be given to their mission teams in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store