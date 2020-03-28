|
|
William Edward Curran, age 91, of Venice, Fla. and Mashpee, Mass. passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Westfield, Mass. to Daniel James & Catherine (Pierce) Curran.
William had worked 45 years at Old Colony Envelope in Westfield, Mass. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
William is survived by his wife of 66 years, Irene; two sons, Richard W. (Janet) Curran of Hudson, Fla., William E. (Mary) Curran, Jr of Southwick, Mass.; two daughters, Gay K. (Daniel) Smith of Holyoke, MA, JoAnn (James) Verrochi of Westfield, Mass.; four brothers, Thomas, Richard, Bernard Curran all of Westfield, Mass., Robert Curran of Suffield, Conn.; two sisters, Catherine Curran Fiorini McKemmie of Venice, Fla., Judith Curran Orciari of Venice, Fla.; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Colleen G. Curran in 1957, Sally T. Curran in 1964: three brothers, Daniel Curran, John Curran, Patrick Curran and one sister, Rita Curran Bruno.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Westfield, Mass. and Venice, Fla. To share a memory or condolence with the family please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.