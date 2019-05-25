Home

William Jack Welle passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at his home.

William was born to Clara and Robert Welle on October 3rd, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York.

He was 92. The family settled in New Jersey and William attended Asbury Park High School. He entered the Army Air Corp in 1945. He was assigned

to the 87th Airdrome stationed in Guam. Upon discharge William attended the School of Modern Photography in New York City. He then began a career in photography.

William met his wife Patti and they married in 1946. They have a daughter, Patricia Louise Barichivich living in Sarasota and a son, William Todd residing in Cape Coral. They also have a grandson, Jamie Barichivich residing in Gainesville.

William had a career ranging from piloting, aerial photography, development and eventually television and film production in the field of photography. William worked with the government during the cold war and the build up to the Viet Nam War.

The family retired to Venice, Florida. He returned to his hobby of constructing large model planes and flying them with local clubs. William and Patti enjoyed camping and were active in conservation groups in the Lemon Bay area. They enjoyed an oak tree haven on their wooded estate. Both William and Patti were committed to making the world a better place.

William was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. It was clear that he celebrated life and wanted others to do the same.
