It is with a heavy heart we are announcing that William "Bill" John Williams, 68, of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on July 21, 2020, after a battle with chronic pancreatitis.



Bill was born to parents Dennis and Annie Williams on March 17, 1952, in Mile End, London, England. He met Christine with whom he had two children Emma and Liam. Christine and Bill went their separate ways in 2000 and he married Lydiya in 2011. He grew up in London, England then moved out to Essex while his children were young, when his children were grown up he moved to Florida where he spent 11 years enjoying the sun.



Bill is survived by his two children, Emma Mihlenstedt and Liam Williams, his wife Lydiya Williams and his two grandchildren Marcus and Freddy Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Bill has always worked hard to follow his dreams and whilst working as an Accounts Clerk he took evening classes to become an accountant. One of his biggest accomplishments in life was establishing and running a successful accounting software consultancy company, SystemLink UK Ltd in the UK. Bill followed his dream and took the company to Florida initially then took early retirement.



All of his life Bill was known for his love of football (soccer) both to play and follow, He played semi-pro for Millwall, Watford, Fulham and more as their goalkeeper then trained both adults and his son's teams. He was a devoted fan of West Ham United and loved nothing more than watching their games. He was always interested in history and loved to read and research. Later in life he discovered his love of Golf both on the course and for history. He wrote three books and was in the process of writing a fourth. He had planned to move to Scotland to be closer to his children and near his beloved St Andrews.



The memorial service will be held on August 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. on the putting green at Capri Isles Golf Course, Venice. Bill has chosen to be cremated and his children will take his ashes back home to be scattered in Scotland with his family. The family would like to suggest that any material tributes from his family and friends take the form of donations to their favorite charities in his memory.



Thank you to everyone's support during this time, you have made an extremely hard time feel that little bit easier.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store