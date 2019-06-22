William "Paul" Moseley, age 65, of Venice, Florida, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at home with his son, Elliot Paul Moseley by his side. He was born on October 15, 1953 in Tampa, Florida to Air Force Colonel Walter and Wilma Moseley. Paul graduated from Santa Rita H.S. in 1971 and was both Class President and Homecoming King. He graduated from the University of Arizona to practice as a CPA and eventually relocated to Venice in 1979. He enjoyed sunny days, boating, golfing and making people laugh.



Paul Moseley served as CEO of JimCo Maintenance for 27 years, and owned Palyn Realty, a commercial development company. Paul was known for his brilliant mind and lifelong involvement in the community, including Sertoma, the Venice Symphony, United Way, the Venice Art Center and the Venice Area Beautification, Inc (VABI).



Paul is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lynn Marie Moseley; son, Elliot Paul Moseley and wife Fabiola; daughter, Amanda Catherine Cline; daughter, Kara Lynn Grangaard and husband Peter; son, Robert David Moseley; grandchildren, Aria Hope and Charles Isaiah Cline.



There will be a Celebration of Life at the Venice Yacht Club on Sunday, June 23rd from 11 - 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Venice Arts Center or the Venice Area Beautification, Inc (VABI). Farley Funeral Home in Venice is handling the arrangements.