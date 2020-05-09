William "Bill" Phillips (age 91) passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 6, 2020. Bill was born in Grayson, Ky. on May 18, 1928, to William and Edna Phillips.



He attended Richmond College and then received his Mortuary Science Degree from Louisville School of Embalming. Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he married his loving wife of 65 years, Freda Thomas Phillips in 1954. Later on Bill was called by the Lord into the Ministry. He was a pastor in Kentucky, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Bill and Freda moved to Venice in 1973. He was a pastor of the South Venice Christian Church for 20 years. In recent years Bill attended Harvest Chapel where he was an elder.



He preceded in death by his parents William S. and Edna J. Phillips; brother Jim Phillips; and son-in-law Shannon Worthington.



He is survived by his wife Freda Thomas Phillips; two children Steve Phillips and Stephanie Worthington; two grandchildren Sean Worthington and Samantha Hill; three great-grandchildren Maple, Rose, and Willow Hill; and his sister Edna C. Fuson.



Bill will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.



The Family request that in lieu of flowers that you send a contribution to Harvest Chapel Church in Venice or Tidewell Hospice of Venice.



