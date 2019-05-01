Wilma Mae Webb, 96, of Venice, Florida, passed peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019.



She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In her adult life, Wilma and her former husband, George Webb, moved to Rehoboth, Massachusetts, and successfully owned a bowling center, Taunton Ten Pin Bowl. There, they raised their three sons in the world of bowling.







Upon retirement, Wilma moved to Venice, Florida. Wilma was a member of the Hope Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Wilma's tenacity in life allowed her to keep driving in her 90's. Wilma was of Methodist faith and drove herself regularly to church until her health became too frail.







Wilma proudly raised three very independent and successful business-minded sons. Her heart belonged to William (Maureen), Roy, and Wayne (Elaine). Her family grew with nine beautiful grandchildren: Keenan, Sahla, Ashley, Meghan, Brendan, Madelyn, Molly, Kylie, Shaye, and deceased grandson, Tristan.







Wilma will be cremated by the National Cremation Society in Bradenton, Florida. There will not be a formal funeral or Celebration of Life, but it is the family's wishes that she be remembered in your prayers.