Winifred May Erickson, 88, of Katy, TX, formerly of Venice, FL, passed away on October 11, 2019. She died at home surrounded by loved ones.
Winnie was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on March 20, 1931 to Hilda May (Lonergan) and Frederick Stanley Stevens. As a young girl she attended the bilingual Mrs. Maddox School and later, from 1946 to 1954, she enjoyed her work as a secretary for the American Consulate in Guadalajara. She met her husband of 62 years, Waldemar Eugene (Gene) Erickson, in 1954 while he was employed by ASARCO in Mexico. Gene's career led them to relocate to The United States, and as their family grew they moved to Chatham, NJ, then Wellesley, MA before settling in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, their home for 30 years.
Winnie was a loving mother of four children and a dedicated homemaker. While raising her family in NJ she also dedicated her time to community service. She was involved in The Valley Hospital Auxiliary, Girl Scout troop leadership, driving the elderly for the NJ Foundation for the Blind, and found great satisfaction volunteering as a Spanish translator for St. Luke's RC Church parish programs.
Winnie and Gene retired to Venice, FL in 1993. She had an enthusiasm for life and a spark that was contagious. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Winnie had a passion for gardening, a love for tennis and golf, and was a life-long bridge player. She enjoyed 25 years of rich friendships in the Venice community. Her travels with her husband took them to Europe, Peru and across North America. Winnie had recently moved to Katy, TX to be closer to her daughter Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her son Steven Waldemar Erickson, and her brothers Paul, Alexander and William Stevens. She is survived by her three daughters, Elaine (Daniel) Bradley of Hingham, MA., Catherine Erickson of Huddleston, VA., and Virginia (Timothy) Ebben of Katy, TX., her nine grandchildren Ryan, Caroline, Molly, Tucker, Timothy, Rebecca, Isabel, Henry, Lucy, and five great-grandchildren Maeve, Gwenyth, Abigail, Benjamin and Harrison; and her sister-in-law Phyllis Morton of Garland, TX and her many nephews and nieces.
A Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 am at Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, FL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to , one of Winnie's favorite charities.