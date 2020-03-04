|
Abel Cerrillo Garcia
Oxnard - Abel Cerrillo Garcia of Oxnard California went to be with the lord on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 13 days before his 89th birthday. As his granddaughter Maggie Garcia gently held his hand, he passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was born March 10, 1931 in Oxnard California, the son of late Cruz and Frank Garcia. Abel was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War also earning a bronze star while in combat. After serving in the war Abel attended night school at Ventura College and earned his GED and Associates Degree.
He will be remembered by his loving wife Rachel Garcia, daughter Teri Petersen, sons Robert, Abel and Thomas Garcia. His step-daughter Suzette Sanchez and step-son Michael Sanchez and daughter-in-laws Debbie and Maryann Garcia. Grandchildren Maggie Garcia, Yvonne Rubio Martinez, Candice Garcia, Paul Petersen, Abel Garcia III, Rebecca Minooei, Frank Garcia, Kevon Peterson, Breanna Garcia, Blaire Petersen, Michael Garcia, Nicole Garcia, Thomas Garcia and Zoe Garcia, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. 7 step-grandchildren and 9 great step-grandchildren.
Services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm
Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 H Street, Oxnard California
Viewing: 10am to 12:00 noon
Rosary: 12 noon to 1:00pm
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020