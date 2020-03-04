Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Abel Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abel Cerrillo Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abel Cerrillo Garcia

Oxnard - Abel Cerrillo Garcia of Oxnard California went to be with the lord on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 13 days before his 89th birthday. As his granddaughter Maggie Garcia gently held his hand, he passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was born March 10, 1931 in Oxnard California, the son of late Cruz and Frank Garcia. Abel was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the Korean War also earning a bronze star while in combat. After serving in the war Abel attended night school at Ventura College and earned his GED and Associates Degree.

He will be remembered by his loving wife Rachel Garcia, daughter Teri Petersen, sons Robert, Abel and Thomas Garcia. His step-daughter Suzette Sanchez and step-son Michael Sanchez and daughter-in-laws Debbie and Maryann Garcia. Grandchildren Maggie Garcia, Yvonne Rubio Martinez, Candice Garcia, Paul Petersen, Abel Garcia III, Rebecca Minooei, Frank Garcia, Kevon Peterson, Breanna Garcia, Blaire Petersen, Michael Garcia, Nicole Garcia, Thomas Garcia and Zoe Garcia, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. 7 step-grandchildren and 9 great step-grandchildren.

Services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm

Santa Clara Mortuary, 2370 H Street, Oxnard California

Viewing: 10am to 12:00 noon

Rosary: 12 noon to 1:00pm
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -