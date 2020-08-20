Abel Flores Torres Sr.Oxnard - Abel Flores Sr passed away peacefully in Jalisco Mexico on August 15 2020. He was Born in La Zapotera Jalisco on August 10, 1945 to Andres and Victoriana Flores. He came to Oxnard California in 1973 where he worked as a truck driver for a produce company. He enjoyed mariachi, ranchera music investing in a big collection of 45 vynil records. Also enjoyed the acquaintance of friends and family gatherings for barbecues at his home or parks on the weekend. Was a helping man never forgetting his family back in Mexico. He felt delight in serving our lord where he found comfort in being part of Our Lady of Guadalupe church where he attended every Sunday with his family and becoming an usher. Working at home was his hobby partaking in masonry, woodwork and landscaping a do it your self man. He made friends wherever he went an honest man. Helping in raising his six children alongside his wife of 34 years Carmen Flores. Along with her he enjoyed time with his five son in laws and daughter in law they were close to him and had the privilege of seeing 21 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren be born. Family was always a big importance to him. Finally there is many things to say about him and those who knew him know. He is survived by the mother of his children Carmen. He was a loving father and always be remembered by Alicia Casillas Veronica Ramirez Laura Flores Adriana Calderon Ana Maria Flores and Abel Flores Jr