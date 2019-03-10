Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Abel Moreno
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Star of the Sea Church
463 W Pleasant Valley Road
Oxnard, CA
Abel M. Moreno, 88 of Oxnard, passed away on Friday March 1, 2019 at Shoreline Care Center.

Abel was born on July 13, 1930 in San Benito, Texas to Rafael and Clara Moreno.

In his earlier years Abel had enlisted in the US Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War. Abel moved his family from Harlingen Texas to California and had been a resident of Ventura County for 54 years. Prior to his retirement he was working as a mechanic at Sandy's Auto Clinic and Nielsen's Tire Company. He enjoyed watching Wrestling and Old Spanish movies. He enjoyed listening to the old Tejano music because it reminded him of days gone by. Abel also liked attending Family Circle where he could play bingo and talk with his friends.

Abel was preceded in death by his wife Carmen, his parents Rafael and Clara Moreno and his daughter Normalinda Moreno Dinkle.

He is survived by his children Abel Moreno (Kathleen), Sandra Mizutani (Stanley), Valerie Moreno, Rafael Moreno, a sister Ida Benavides (Cristobal) as well as 8 grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and friends.

We would like to thank Dr. Prasad Mummaneni, Dr. Fred Mortazavi, Dr. Richard Rothschild, Shoreline Care Center, and Family Circle and all their staff.

Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 4-8 pm with Rosary beginning at 6:30 pm at the Santa Clara Mortuary. 2370 North H St. Oxnard,CA. 93036 Furneral Mass Wednesday, March 13 at 10:00 am at Mary Star of the Sea Church

463 W Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard with the burial to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 10, 2019
