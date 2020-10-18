Abel S August Jr
Camarillo - Abel S. August, Jr, 84, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020. Throughout his health challenges, his dedicated and loving wife, Nellouise, attended to his daily needs and ensured that he received the best of care.
Abe was born November 7, 1935 to Abel and Emily August in Honolulu, HI. As a child he witnessed Japanese fighter planes streaking in low, across the island on their way to bomb Pearl Harbor. Perhaps it was this childhood fascination with airplanes that lead him to his lifelong career in aviation. He served as a radio technician in the Air National Guard, based in Lockland, MS and paid for flight lessons on the side. In 1958, he trained as a flight simulator instructor in Tulsa, OK, which led to 9 years of employment as a flight instructor with Hawaiian Airlines. This time would mark the beginning of his mentorship and friendship with many pilots.
In 1968, Abe, Nell and young daughter, Michele, moved to Oxnard, California where Abe was hired as a pilot with Golden West Airlines. He logged many flight hours and made lifelong friends during these years and was eventually promoted to Chief Pilot. In 1985 Abe upgraded his license to fly 747s and was hired as a first officer, later rising to captain, with Tower Air in New York. During Operation Desert Storm he flew many chartered flights of troops and medical teams in and out of the Middle East. During one of those missions in Israel, missiles began striking near the airport and recognizing the danger for his aircraft and passengers, he throttled down, screaming out low over the city, effectively evading a potentially disastrous situation. For his actions in Desert Storm, he was awarded accommodations by the US Air Force and the US Army. Abe was promoted to Chief Pilot and, ultimately, Director of Operations prior to his retirement from Tower Air.
Abe was an avid outdoorsman and taught his daughter how to shoot and fish. They spent much time together when Michele was young, and she was his "little buddy." Many family vacations were spent in the mountains south of Lake Tahoe. He enjoyed sailing along with first mate, Nell, during their young married life in Honolulu and he was a car fanatic who did all his own mechanic work.
But perhaps one of his best traits, the one that will be missed the most, was that Abe was a great listener who always took time with his family, friends and co-workers to analyze a problem and give good advice. Family was always his top priority, especially his grandchildren.
Abe is survived by his dedicated wife of 61 years, Nell; daughter Michele A. Borchard; son-in-law J. David Borchard and grandkids Kate B. Schoen and Ian Borchard. Visitation with the family will be 4pm, Thursday, October 22 at the Griffin Family Mortuary Chapel, followed by the rosary at 4:30pm. Funeral mass will be held at 9am, Friday, October 23 in the back patio of Padre Serra Church in Camarillo, CA, followed by burial at Conejo Mountain Cemetery, Camarillo. Adherence to masks and social distancing is required. Please leave remembrances of Abe for the family online at Legacy.com
. Donations may be made to the Sister Servants of Mary, 140 North G Street, Oxnard, CA. Thank you to all his doctors and healthcare workers for their dedication, care and kindness.