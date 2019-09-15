|
Adam Kirkpatrick Erickson
Ojai and Lancaster - Staff Sergeant Adam K. Erickson, USAF SERE Specialist and test parachutist, passed away on September 10, 2019 during a training exercise with Edwards Air Force Base.
Adam was born on January 1, 1990 at the Ojai, Calif. hospital. He is the third of four children born to Steven and Karen Erickson. He grew up in the hills and mountains surrounding Ojai and graduated from Nordhoff High School in 2008.
He entered into service with the United States Air Force in November 2011, after waiting for a year for an opening as a recruit in the SERE operation to become available. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Base in Texas, and began his SERE training in Spokane, Wash. in January 2012. He transferred to Edwards Air Base in Lancaster, Calif. in October 2018, to pursue special duty training as a test parachutist.
Adam Erickson will be much more than missed; he will never be forgotten. "Adam," "A-bomb," "Bombs," or "Rick" was, in a word, happiness. That's because he didn't just live life, he lived life fully, he lived it with more passion than us all, he lived it with more conviction than can be described. Adam was so much too so many people. He loved well, and was well-loved. He will be so very missed. He was the best of us.
Adam is survived by his parents, Steven and Karen Erickson; the love of his life, Kristyn Pritchett; his siblings, Lauren Andrews (Marshall), Tyler Erickson, and Garrett Erickson (Michaela); his niece and nephews, Carly, Wesley, and Calvin Andrews; and his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3501 Loma Vista Road, in Ventura, Calif., with burial to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park. Friends and family may also attend a viewing from 5-8pm on Tuesday, September 17th, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, located at 3150 Loma Vista Road in Ventura, California.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019