Adam Miguel Hurtado



Adam Miguel Hurtado of Fillmore, CA passed away on July 16,2020. Adam was born to Timothy Hurtado and Sandra Carreno on June 22,1985. He attended school in Fillmore and graduated from Fillmore High in 2003. Adam went on to learn the electrical trade, and developed a love for craftsmanship and was very mechanically inclined. Adam was a life long Lakers fan, and loved sharing that passion with fellow Laker fans. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was good at making his loved ones laugh. Adam was always willing to lend a helping hand; he was so giving to those in need. Adam was also quite the poet and had a way with words. Adam was a movie buff, and loved talking movies with friends. He also enjoyed making music with his cousins in his spare time. Adam loved the outdoors and took pride in his thriving garden. He had an admiration for nature, and enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and barbecuing with friends and family. Adam was also a servant of God, and Jehovah was never far from his thoughts. Adam is survived by his loving mother Sandra Carreno, sisters Season Chavez, Desiree Hurtado, Melissa Hurtado, Tanya Hurtado, Crystal Velasco, brother Timmy Hurtado, grandma Josphine Mendez, and his many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Our beloved Adam is preceded in death by his father Timothy Hurtado whom he will be laid to rest with. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you a pay a small kindness towards someone in need. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to those whose thoughts have been with them during this difficult time.



Funeral services will be held at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery July 29th at 10:00. All in attendance will need to wear a mask to protect others.









