Adele Louise (Bonfadini) Marietta passed away on July 7, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. She was 88 years old and passed peacefully at home with her family.Adele was born on August 3, 1931 in Walsenburg, Colorado to Gerald and Jennie (Menardi) Bonfadini. Her family lived in Colorado until 1944, at which point they moved to the Los Angeles area.Adele graduated from St. Anthony's High School (Long Beach, CA) in 1948. Following graduation, she attended St. Vincent's College of Nursing. While attending St. Vincent's, she met her husband, Louis Marietta, on a blind date in 1950. They were married upon her graduation in 1952.They settled in Ventura, California, and raised five children: Geralyn, Mike, Dean, Louie, and Marty.Adele was always an active and contributing member of her community. She was a member of the Young Ladies Institute #160, serving as President, Past President, and District Deputy. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Our Lady of Assumption, St. Bonaventure High School, and the Women's League of St. Joseph's Health & Retirement Center in Ojai. She served as a eucharistic minister to the sick at Padre Serra Church for 23 years.She loved cooking, entertaining, and traveling with her husband and family.Adele is survived by her husband, Louis Marietta, and her children: Geralyn Moody and husband Bill, Mike Marietta, Dean Marietta and his wife Deborah, Louis Marietta and his wife Francine, Marty Marietta and his wife Kelly. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gerald Bonfadini and Maury Bonfadini.She lovingly cared for and doted on her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.A funeral service will be held on July 18, 2020 at Padre Serra Parish in Camarillo at 10am. Please note that the funeral will be outdoors and will adhere to social distancing guidelines. For the safety of those in attendance, we kindly request that all in attendance wear face masks.Due to covid restrictions, graveside services will be limited to the immediate family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adele's name to Padre Serra Parish (Camarillo, CA) or St. Joseph's Health & Retirement Center (Ojai, CA).