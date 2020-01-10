|
Adolfo Cervantes-Pulido
Oxnard - Adolfo Cervantes Pulido, of Tinguindin, Michoacan has passed away on December 28, 2019 in Oxnard, California.
He is survived by his six children and their partners: Yolanda and Manuel Capilla, Cecilia and Victor Tamayo, Susana and German Bazaldua, Adolfo and Edith Cervantes, Virginia and Victor Mendez, and Leopoldo and Lupita Cervantes. Adolfo is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his 4 brothers and 1 sister. We would like to thank Los Robles Hospice for their support. Funeral services will be under Santa Clara Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020