Services
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Adolfo Cervantes-Pulido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adolfo Cervantes-Pulido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adolfo Cervantes-Pulido Obituary
Adolfo Cervantes-Pulido

Oxnard - Adolfo Cervantes Pulido, of Tinguindin, Michoacan has passed away on December 28, 2019 in Oxnard, California.

He is survived by his six children and their partners: Yolanda and Manuel Capilla, Cecilia and Victor Tamayo, Susana and German Bazaldua, Adolfo and Edith Cervantes, Virginia and Victor Mendez, and Leopoldo and Lupita Cervantes. Adolfo is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his 4 brothers and 1 sister. We would like to thank Los Robles Hospice for their support. Funeral services will be under Santa Clara Mortuary.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adolfo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -