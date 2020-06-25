Adria Mary Laubacher



Oxnard - Adria Mary Laubacher, widow of Paul S. Laubacher, a longtime Oxnard resident who celebrated her ninety-fourth birthday on June 16th, passed away from cancer on June 18, 2020, in Fair Oaks, CA after months of being under the loving care of her son Paul, daughter-in-law Barbara, and daughter Mary Alyce. She was a member of the Greatest Generation, those who lived through the Great Depression and World War II, and the last remaining relative (by marriage) of that generation of Laubacher children born to Edward George and Ann (McGrath) Laubacher.



Adria was born in San Jose, CA, the eldest daughter of Dr. Edward Earl Harris and Norma Gianelli. She suffered an early loss at five-years-old when her mother passed away during childbirth. Her early childhood years were spent in Oakland, until around age 10 when the family moved to the small town of Yreka, CA. Adria was thrilled to discover sledding and snowball fights—quite foreign to the girl from the Bay Area.



On her deathbed, Adria's mother Norma had asked Edward that their children be given the gift of music. Edward kept his promise--Adria played the violin at the World Fair held in 1939 at Treasure Island, and she was a member of the Junior Symphony Orchestra in Yreka.



Adria was a graduate of Yreka High School and Holy Names College, majoring in Art. During her college years following World War II she met her future husband, Paul, who was attending St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. Very recently, a small note dated October 18, 1946, was found tucked away in one of her drawers which read, "Thanks for going to a Mixer, you were easy to pick out. Love, Paul." They were married in 1950 and eventually settled in Oxnard. Early in her marriage she converted to the Roman Catholic faith and maintained a deep devotion to the Latin Mass through her entire life. Paul and Adria had six boys and one girl—Paul would say they had "six hits and a 'Miss.' "



Next to raising her family and caring for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, voracious reading, whimsical poetry, and lovely artwork were all notable hallmarks of her busy life. She was often known to read a book a day—much to the chagrin of her daughter Mary Alyce, whose self-imposed job was to keep her mother well stocked in literature. She was always deeply engaged in two or three drawings or paintings or composing poems for an upcoming special occasion. This use of her mind and her prolific creativity prompted a comment from a neurologist following a CT scan that he had never seen such a well-developed brain in an 88-year-old!



All who knew her appreciated Adria's artistic talent. She drew portraits, religious scenes and figures, beautiful wildflower and floral arrangements, and storybook characters like Winnie the Pooh and colorful fairies. She also illustrated three children's books written by her sister, Lucy.



One of her most appreciated gifts were the packages of note cards she illustrated and would give to her children and grandchildren for their use as thank you notes or greeting cards. She was also generous with her time and attention and would attend their sporting events, play card games like Gin Rummy and draw "squiggles" with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating drawings from the squiggly lines the children drew for her.



Because of her faith and love of children, Adria became very involved in the prolife effort to bring legal protection to the unborn. A group of mothers like herself formed a group, Mothers for Life, whose persistent, daily witness in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion center led to its closure in Oxnard.



She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Paul, who passed away on June 15, 2016, as well as her son, Peter, her sister, Lucy Moore, and her younger brother, Edward Frank Harris.



She leaves behind her sisters Susan (Lloyd) Burkhart, Katie Costello, and Maggie Harris; her sister-in-law Jean Harris; her sons Paul (Barbara) Laubacher, Harold (Andrea) Laubacher, Joel (Aggie) Laubacher, Timothy (Lisa) Laubacher, and William (Diana) Laubacher; her daughter Mary Alyce (John) Gisla; and fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Adria's Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM, preceded by the Rosary at 10:30 AM at St. Stephen the First Martyr Catholic Church, 5461 44th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95820.



Her graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard where she will be placed beside her husband Paul. Charitable contributions in her honor may be made to St. Stephen the First Martyr Catholic Church, Sacramento.









