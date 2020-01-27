Services
Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel
1010 West Main Street
Hamilton, MT 59840
(406) 363-2010
Agnes Ann Supinski Obituary
Agnes Ann Supinski was born on May, 19, 1936 in Chicago, Ill and went to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her daughter Carol Supinski Padmos, son-in-law Mike Padmos, brother Frank Cullen, niece Laura Cullen and nephew Jim Cullen. Agnes lived in Camarillo for 44 years until recently when she moved to Montana to be close with her daughter. Agnes was a longtime volunteer at St. Johns Pleasant Valley Hospital and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
