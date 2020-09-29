Albert Booker Jr.
Oxnard - Albert (Leslie) Booker Jr. was born in Ventura, California on July 6th, 1955 to Albert and Coralee Booker. He was raised in Oxnard with 5 siblings and is a graduate of Channel Islands High School.
Slim with a tilted brim, Leslie was a smooth young fella. He was smart and athletic, he enjoyed applying himself in the classroom and in sports. After high school, Leslie remained in Ventura County and found success working in construction with his father and brother.
Leslie was loved dearly by his family and friends. He was known for being funny, considered a master of flames because of his bbq skills and a domino destroyer. He loved to laugh and have fun, his smile and energy permeated through any room he walked in. He loved cooking with his grandson Kayin, he enjoyed sharing recipes with his daughter and slamming dominos with his sons and brothers. He was a fierce protector of his sisters, he was a fun uncle to his nieces and nephews and a best cousin friend to his closest cousins.
On September 19th 2020, Albert Leslie Booker Jr. was unexpectedly called home. Leslie is survived by his sons and daughter: Albert (Davon), Malia and Lorenzo Booker; his grandchildren Kayin and Kairyn Booker; his siblings JoAnn, Alvin, Chris Booker and Corinne Booker-Baxter.
Leslie was a good man and he will be missed dearly. His soul will rest in peace alongside his father, his mother and his brother Richard Booker.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, the viewing visitation is limited capacity from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 with a Celebration of Life Ceremony to begin at 11:00am at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A livestream of Albert's service will be available at 11:00am at kadytv.net
