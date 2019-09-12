|
|
Albert D. (Bud) Marley
Thousand Oaks - October 21, 1931 — September 4, 2019
Albert D. (Bud) Marley, age 87, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, California with family at his side. Cause of death includes congestive heart failure and pulmonary fibrosis.
Dr. Marley's 60-year career as a teacher, school administrator and community volunteer included appointments in San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties with eight years as the school superintendent in Ojai and eleven years as Superintendent of Las Virgenes Unified School District. Marley was a past president of the National Suburban Schools Superintendents, an invitation only think tank of 150 superintendents representing the top one percent of the nation's highest performing school districts. After retirement from Las Virgenes, Marley used his professional contacts as part of a national executive search team that helps school boards find superintendent candidates.
Dr. Marley was recognized for his leadership by numerous entities in Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas, Simi Valley, Ojai, Riverside and Los Angeles. In 1995, The Association of California School Administrators selected him as the recipient of its prestigious Administrator of the Year award "for his creative leadership, professional commitment and lasting contributions to the education of students in the state of California."
A lifetime member of the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Marley served on the boards of both commercial and not-for-profit organizations. He and his late wife Jacqueline were active members of the Greater Conejo Valley communities, giving generously to causes they championed—the Cancer Support Community, the California Museum of Art-Thousand Oaks, and especially the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley. As a memorial to his beloved wife, who died in 2015, Dr. Marley endowed the Jacqueline & Albert "Bud" Marley Boys & Girls Club on the campus of A.E. Wright Middle School in Calabasas.
Marley was born and raised during the depression in rural eastern New Mexico. He graduated from Portales High School. After four years in the Air Force as part of Martin's Matador guided missile project at Cape Canaveral, he returned to Portales where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from Eastern New Mexico University. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Northern Colorado.
The patriarch of a large family, Dr. Marley is survived by two sons, Anthony D. Marley and wife Titi of Houston, Texas; and Craig Marley and wife Patty of San Bernardino, California, two brothers, Donovan Marley of Templeton, California, and Gerald Marley of Santa Ana, California. He leaves five granddaughters, four great-granddaughters; one great-grandson and four generations of cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws who were an integral part of his life. He leaves behind a host of friends within the greater Las Virgenes/Conejo Valley area and hundreds of friends and professional colleagues around California and across the nation.
His wife, Jacqueline Marley, his sister, Florence Marley Chanseler and his parents David and Eula Marley preceded Dr. Marley in death.
Memorial donations may be made to: Jacqueline & Albert "Bud" Marley Boys & Girls Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley, 30343 Canwood Street, Suite 200, Agoura Hills, California 91301.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 12, 2019