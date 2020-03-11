|
Albert "Al" Floyd McCants
Ventura - Albert Floyd McCants, 89, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away March 4, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He lived only seven weeks after losing his wife of 67 years. They are together again!
Born in the Texas panhandle on September 15, 1930 to Floyd and Lorien McCants. Al was one of six siblings living through the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. Al moved with his family to Long Beach, CA in 1944 where he attended Long Beach Poly and participated in ROTC. Al proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1952.
After returning from the war, Al married the love of his life Marguerite Melrose, on October 16, 1952. They then became the proud parents of daughter Kim in January 1966. Al worked in the aircraft industry for North American, Lockheed and Douglas Aircraft. He then began working for TRW Reda Pump Company and was transferred from Long Beach to Ventura in 1972. He worked as a Field Service Engineer in the oil fields and offshore platforms throughout central and southern California where made lifelong friends.
Al was an extremely hard-working man devoted to his family-though he had a tough exterior his heart was sweet and as sensitive as they come. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family-especially at Yolanda's restaurant enjoying a margarita. Al loved dancing with his wife, watching sports and a good steak.
Al was fiercely protective of all the women in his life, his mother, sisters, wife, nieces, daughter, his daughter's girlfriends and his granddaughters. Al's respect for women was immeasurable.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn and Margaret; brother, Bill; twin brother, Elbert; and loving wife, Marguerite McCants.
Al is survived by his daughter, Kim and son-in law, Dan Sones of Ventura; granddaughters, Katie and Gabby Sones; sister, Rena Wass of Mariposa, CA; as well as extended family and friends.
A special thank you and appreciation to his hospice nurse Sheila and caregivers Amy and Josie for their kindness and care.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020