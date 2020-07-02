It is with a heavy heart that we announce the transition of Albert M. Medina on June 23, 2020 to his eternal resting place. He was at home surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing. We are confident that he was met at the door of the biggest dance hall of Heaven by many of his closest friends and family members that preceded him in his journey.
Our father was of the "Greatest Generation" a World War II veteran, 4th Division infantry rifleman of the 12 Regiment. He fought in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest, where more than 33,000 soldiers were killed or wounded. He received a Purple Heart, Oak Leaf Cluster and a Good Conduct medal during his time in the military. Just to show how small the world is, while on furlough in Paris he ran into Joe Mercado from Santa Paula who would later become his compadre. After he served his country, he came home and worked during the day at the Port Hueneme Naval Base for 35 years and in the evenings, part time between the Tournament Bowl and Wagon Wheel Bowl.
After retiring, he could be found sweeping the parking lot of B & D Market in El Rio. We're not sure if he ever got paid or just enjoyed talking to people and wanted El Rio to be a place to be proud of. He continued the job of keeping El Rio clean during the yearly Santa Clara Chapel fiesta of which he was a parishioner. Our Dad was also an avid sports fan, in his youth he played baseball, softball, was a bowler, runner and a golfer. He was a member of the original MAGA organization when MAGA was something to be proud of, Mexican-American Golf Association. He could be seen at local sporting events and many of you may remember seeing him running the track at the Rio Mesa 1971 CIF championship football game waving the victory flag. He was also a big Ventura College girls basketball fan, he enjoyed a good boxing match, but he was the biggest fan of his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Al, aka Mr. Medina, Dad, Beto, Viejo, Funky Cold Medina and his most cherished title Tata, was born on November 14,1923 to Pablo and Luz Medina in Saticoy, California. He was married to the love of his life Rachel Torres Medina for 74 years. He is survived by their 5 children, Albert (Yvonne), Paul (Sally), James (Cynthia), Debra Cordes and Rodney. He was Tata to 10 grandchildren, Amparo, Allison, Tomas, Brandon, Jonathan, Leticia, Marsha, Alisha, Mark and Anyssa and 9 great-grandchildren.
He is also is survived by his sister Sara Escamilla and 12 of Rachel's 13 siblings and their spouses. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo and Luz Medina, his siblings, Mary Chavez, Rose Uribe, Moses Medina, brother in-laws Tony Uribe, Max Escamilla, and his son-in-law Chuck Cordes.
This obituary cannot be complete without mentioning that he was considered to be one of the best dancers in the county (to fact check ask anyone in the family). Whether it be dinner dances, concerts at Heritage Square or at the Santa Clara Fiesta, he and our mom were always the first and last ones on the dance floor. The last few years not even a walker could keep our Dad down. He loved dancing and it showed on his face as he danced with our mom, his daughter, granddaughters and all the women in his life.
We would like to thank all of those who have reached out to us with kind words, memories, flowers and food. It warms our hearts knowing how much he was loved by all that knew him. We also would like to acknowledge Family Circle, VITAS hospice team, and the Veterans Administration caregivers for helping us keep our Dad comfortable. We would especially like to thank Chave for her dedication to our dad's care for the last four years. We are eternally grateful to her and she will forever be a part of our family. Chave: estamos eternamente agradecidos por tu dedicacion a nuestro padre durante los ultimos cuatro anos. Siempre seras parte de nuestra familia. Que Dios te bendiga.
Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to no more than 5 people at one time from 2:00pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Santa Clara Church, 324 South E Street in Oxnard. Due to Ventura County's COVID-19 guidelines, Santa Clara Church is limited to no more than 90 people inside the church.
