|
|
Alethea Leah (Gessin) Hedstrom
Tumwater, WA - Alethea Leah (Gessin) Hedstrom, 63, passed away from a sudden illness on April 19, 2020, at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia, WA. She was surrounded by her loving family.
In addition to being a dedicated wife and loving mother, Leah was an artist and after-school art teacher for Young Rembrandts. She was active in the life of her Church. Throughout her entire life, Leah held an unwavering faith in her Lord which she shared with those who surrounded her. Leah was a loving and loyal friend, for she genuinely cared about people and easily extended her circle of friends. She was always inviting new and old friends for dinner and fellowship.
Born on March 24, 1957, in Fallon, NV. Leah was the oldest of three, born to Frederick and Clara Gessin (nee Ogozala). She attended and graduated in 1975 from Oxnard High School, Oxnard, CA. She also graduated from Ventura College, Ventura, CA, California Lutheran College, Thousand Oaks, CA, and Fuller Theological Seminary, Pasadena, CA. While attending school in Pasadena, Leah was blessed to meet and marry Martin Rich in 1983, where they had one son. Sadly, Martin died in 1997. Leah was again blessed to meet and marry William Hedstrom of Brea, CA, in 2001. After William retired, the family moved to Tumwater, WA, in 2018.
Leah is preceded in death by her parents and first husband. She is survived by her husband, William, son, Caleb Rich, both of Tumwater, WA; sisters, Cheryl (Patrick) Halligan of Olympia, WA, and Betty (Richard) Dunia of Clovis, CA, and her loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Mills & Mills Funeral Home, Tumwater, WA. Burial was at Live Oak Memorial Park, Monrovia, CA, on May 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life is pending due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020