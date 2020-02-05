|
|
Alex Beaton
Alex Beaton passed away at his home on Jan 10, 2020, after several years of health battles.
Alex was born in Westchester, New York on May 18, 1933, later moving to Darian, Connecticut and then Bremerton, Washington. In the 1950s, after serving in the army during the Korean war, Alex moved to Los Angeles and began working at MGM studios in the mail room. From there he worked his way up, first becoming a film editor, and then eventually an executive producer. He went on to produce countless TV shows in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s; including Kung Fu, Harry O, The Greatest American Hero, Tenspeed and Brown Shoe, Centennial, Murder She Wrote, Hercules, Xena Warrior Princess and many others. He was nominated for an Emmy for Wiseguy.
While at MGM in the 1950s, he met his first wife Alice. They had two children, Cathy and Leslie. He later married Susan Barker, who he met while working in London. They enjoyed many happy years together. He then married his third wife Lisa, who passed away due to cancer in 1995. A little while later, Alex and Susan reconnected and they continued a very happy relationship which continued right up until his death.
Alex was an avid tennis player in his younger days, Other interests included collecting antiques and art work. He is survived by his two daughters, Cathy Staley and Leslie Beaton, his grandchildren, Connor Staley and Jill Snyder, his sister, Agnes Lock, and his many loving friends and neighbors.
He was loved by all who knew him for his kind, generous heart and warm spirit. Alex will be greatly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020