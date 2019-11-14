|
|
Alex L. Carballo
On October 16,2019 our beloved Alex Carballo left this earth and was called home. He is now wrapped in warmth and light. He no longer has pain, he is free. Alex lived his life on his own terms. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of nature and the outdoors. His passion for astronomy and fishing.
Alex was born on January 20,1978 in Port Hueneme CA. He grew up in Camarillo then moved to Grass Valley to raise his boys the loves of his life.
Alex is survived by his sons Alexander Carballo and Andrew Carballo. His mother Michelle Becerra. Brother Marcus/Ashlee Carballo nephew Memphis and nieces Clover and Elowen. Sister Monica Freeman and sons. Partner Ashley Evans.
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. Death units yet separates, it silences all paltry feelings. Till we meet again.
A celebration of his life will begin with mass at San Buenaventura Mission on December 2 at 11:00 followed by internment at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30, 2019