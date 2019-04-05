|
|
Alex Oscar Carrillo
Santa Paula, CA
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend Alex Oscar Carrillo. Alex was born July 7th, 1991 in Santa Paula, he passed away surrounded by family and friends on March 23rd, 2019.
Alex enjoyed MANY things, but most of all was the BBQs with family, concerts with friends, drives to the beach, his father-son time, being surrounded by his nieces and nephews, always going out to eat with friends and family and his weekend seshs. He will be remembered for his blunts, his crazy laugh and the LOVE he had for ALL HIS BOYS. Alex will be GREATLY MISSED and REMEMBER ALWAYS by all. "There's a Heaven for a Gee".
He is preceded in death by his parents Alex Carrillo Sr., Debbie Duenas, Father Antonio Ontiveros and Nephews Christopher and Daniel Bishop.
He is survived by his only son Isaiah Matthew Carrillo, his Mother Lupe Ontiveros, Sister's Michelle Ontiveros, Tillie(Orlando)Hernandez, Jannelle Ontiveros and Jeanna Duenas. Brother's Michael Duenas, Ignacio Duenas Jr. Matthew Duenas and Many Nieces, Nephews and Friends.
Alex's memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 @ at Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery located at 380 Cemetery Road in Santa Paula, Ca. Reception to be announced following services.
To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Alex's name located below "Obituaries."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 5, 2019