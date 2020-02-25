|
|
Alexander L. Perez
Camarillo - Alexander L. Perez passed away unexpectedly on 15 Feb 20. Alex retired last June after forty years of service with the Conejo Valley School District. His hobbies included marathon running, gardening and movie acquisition. Alex is survived by his five daughters and eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren that he greatly enjoyed visiting. As well as, spending time with prior colleagues and close family friends. He was a kind hearted, hard-working man and will be missed tremendously.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020