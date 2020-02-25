Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander L. Perez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander L. Perez Obituary
Alexander L. Perez

Camarillo - Alexander L. Perez passed away unexpectedly on 15 Feb 20. Alex retired last June after forty years of service with the Conejo Valley School District. His hobbies included marathon running, gardening and movie acquisition. Alex is survived by his five daughters and eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren that he greatly enjoyed visiting. As well as, spending time with prior colleagues and close family friends. He was a kind hearted, hard-working man and will be missed tremendously.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -